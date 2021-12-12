Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.30 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $786.87 million and $29.30 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00399764 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010918 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.90 or 0.01327589 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,413,030,131 coins and its circulating supply is 12,121,562,978 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

