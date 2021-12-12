Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.30. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

