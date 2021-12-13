-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of SA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 17,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,502. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.99. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.