$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.00. Exelixis also reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $17.01. 58,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,924. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Exelixis by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

