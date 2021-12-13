$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.72. 127,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.55. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

