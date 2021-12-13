-$0.17 EPS Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,334. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.04. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

