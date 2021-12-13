-$0.23 EPS Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

