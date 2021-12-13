$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,238 shares of company stock worth $15,723,232. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

