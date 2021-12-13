$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Capstar Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,089. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $453.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

