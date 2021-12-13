$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

