-$0.54 EPS Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.62). Kura Oncology reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

