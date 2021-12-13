$0.70 EPS Expected for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

