$0.91 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,150. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sanmina by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

