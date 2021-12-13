$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. GMS posted sales of $751.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE:GMS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. 281,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,368 shares of company stock worth $5,617,255 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GMS by 131.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 166.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

