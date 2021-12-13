$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

