$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Shares of EFX opened at $295.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $296.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

