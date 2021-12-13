11,000 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.77. 1,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

