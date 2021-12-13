11,411 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Saia accounts for about 4.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

