$121.70 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $121.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $121.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $95.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $425.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.50 million to $477.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

EFSC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. 230,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.29%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

