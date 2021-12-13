$13.26 Million in Sales Expected for Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) to post sales of $13.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.98 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $51.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $51.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.33 million, with estimates ranging from $60.31 million to $63.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71).

UTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,253. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

