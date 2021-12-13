$135.59 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce $135.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $424.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $428.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $475.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.03 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

