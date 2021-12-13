13,866 Shares in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMAT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 3.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.29. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.85 and a 52 week high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

