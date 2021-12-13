$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $147.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.91 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $94.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $528.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

WTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

