160,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after buying an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

