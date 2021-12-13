1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.69. 1,928,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,767. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

