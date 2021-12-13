$2.57 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.30. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Dollar General by 22.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

