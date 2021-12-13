$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

BIIB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.07. 25,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.24. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

