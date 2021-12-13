$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

TMHC stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,259. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

