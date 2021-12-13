$2.90 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.00. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $3.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

