$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to announce $22.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. 279,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,006. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

