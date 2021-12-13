$233.18 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce $233.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.69 million and the highest is $242.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $894.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 30.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,155. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

