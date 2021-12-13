$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post sales of $258.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.06 million and the lowest is $215.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

SIX stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

