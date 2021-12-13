295,361 Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 295,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of CM Life Sciences III stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.