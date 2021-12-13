2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Cut to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $20.71 on Thursday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

