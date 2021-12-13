$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will announce sales of $3.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.40 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year sales of $13.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

