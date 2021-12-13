$350.40 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $350.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.00 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

WLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

WLL stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. 396,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,245. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

