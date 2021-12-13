$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.