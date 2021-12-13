$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post sales of $40.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $57.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

