$47.35 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to report $47.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.70 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $185.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $223.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

PI stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,059,334 shares of company stock valued at $82,819,355. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.