$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $62.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

