$64.30 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $64.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $64.63 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $256.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 78,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $784.95 million, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

