$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $68.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $74.30 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $15.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $119.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $337.37 million, with estimates ranging from $316.77 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 691,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

