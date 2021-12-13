723 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Crocs by 197.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX opened at $158.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

