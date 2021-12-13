$905.09 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post sales of $905.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $960.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.82 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.86.

LII opened at $331.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.95. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Lennox International by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

