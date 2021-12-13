95,000 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 0.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,926 shares of company stock worth $21,562,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.91. 215,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,796. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

