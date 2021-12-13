$97.42 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report sales of $97.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.24 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of comScore by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

