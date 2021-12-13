Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.