AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $125.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

