Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.
Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 1,482,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,433. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.61.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Read More: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.