Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Down 95.2% in November

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the November 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acerinox stock remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Monday. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

